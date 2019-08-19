Churchill Management Raised Holding in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) by $414,248; As Incyte (INCY) Stock Rose, Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased by $2.66 Million Its Stake

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 7,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 145,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 9.02 million shares traded or 46.29% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 30,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 446,869 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.44M, down from 477,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds AMD, Cuts Incyte; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 24/04/2018 – lmmunovaccine and Incyte Expand Clinical Collaboration Evaluating Combination lmmunotherapies in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool" on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don't Share Macy's Pain – Motley Fool" published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail's Q2 Earnings Season Is 'Poor' – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool" published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "TJX Companies +1% after Loop Capital lift – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 8,222 shares to 53,437 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,125 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Incyte (INCY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq" published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "BriaCell Appoints Richard J. Berman to Board of Directors – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Does Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Is a Beat in the Cards for Incyte (INCY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq" with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,233 shares to 344,149 shares, valued at $54.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 17,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).