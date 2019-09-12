Churchill Management Raised By $2.17 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Position; Exterran (EXTN) Sellers Decreased By 21.49% Their Shorts

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) had a decrease of 21.49% in short interest. EXTN’s SI was 741,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.49% from 944,300 shares previously. With 234,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)’s short sellers to cover EXTN’s short positions. The SI to Exterran Corporation’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1.41 million shares traded or 568.30% up from the average. Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has declined 50.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTN News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Exterran’s Cfr To Ba3, Notes To B1; 17/04/2018 – Exterran: Sale Reflects Strategy to Become a Systems and Process Co; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (APA) WAS SIGNED APRIL 16, 2018 WITH TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT ACQUISITION, LLC; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: CASTLE HARLAN TO BUY SOME EXTERRAN ASSETS IN N.A; 12/03/2018 EXTERRAN CORP – DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY ONE OR BOTH OF EXTERRAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS, L.P. AND EES FINANCE CORP., EACH OF WHICH IS A UNIT OF CO; 17/04/2018 – EXTERRAN CORP – SALE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO EXTERRAN; 30/04/2018 – Exterran Corp. Changes Bylaws to Allow Majority of Hldrs to Change Bylaws From Current 66 2/3%; 02/05/2018 – Exterran 1Q EPS 15c; 17/04/2018 – Castle Harlan Acquires Through an Affiliate Exterran’s Oil and Gas Production Equipment Assets

Churchill Management Corp increased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 64.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 25,513 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 64,903 shares with $5.58M value, up from 39,390 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $49.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 2.39 million shares traded or 23.90% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 18,676 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Group has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 49 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 279,000 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Llc accumulated 30,903 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Com holds 0.11% or 7,192 shares in its portfolio. 89,033 were accumulated by M&T Financial Bank Corp. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 1,257 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has 2,478 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Lc holds 0.15% or 61,212 shares in its portfolio. Architects Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 26,116 are held by Cognios Limited Liability. Davenport Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc invested in 286,736 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 39.51 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is 0.21% above currents $89.06 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 13,770 shares to 2.49M valued at $730.15 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) stake by 13,998 shares and now owns 166,071 shares. Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various services and products for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $459.17 million. The firm offers contract activities services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It has a 74.77 P/E ratio. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions.