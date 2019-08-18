Churchill Management Position in Metlife Com (MET) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Share Value Were Volatile While Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.47 Million

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 348,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 366,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 7.15M shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 274,289 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 27,745 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,584 shares to 3,543 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Comm, Illinois-based fund reported 10,620 shares. 105,218 were reported by Davenport Co Limited Liability Corporation. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.05% or 80,991 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 635,327 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). South State Corporation owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 43 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested in 6,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hl Ltd Liability Company holds 4,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 25,773 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 15,922 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm holds 8,726 shares. 112,529 were reported by Blume Capital Mngmt. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares. 619,084 were reported by Dana Inv.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 530,611 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 449,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW).