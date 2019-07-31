Churchill Management Position In Hologic Com (HOLX) Was Increased; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined While Private Wealth Partners Has Raised Position by $405,704

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Hologic Inc Com (HOLX) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 10,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,343 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 66,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 1.40 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13M, up from 237,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 4.79 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 0.04% or 38,204 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas Corp reported 30,719 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 20,596 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 10,298 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 4.11M shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 6,052 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Tru invested in 0.01% or 4,637 shares. Mgmt holds 268,970 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has 1.29M shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,668 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 3,439 shares in its portfolio.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 31,137 shares to 575,523 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR) by 20,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,424 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.29% or 4,680 shares. Scotia Capital invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amica Mutual Ins Co owns 88,987 shares. Montecito Bankshares holds 0.28% or 10,830 shares. Neumann Cap Ltd Com holds 5,267 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 17,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,286 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Finance Comml Bank has 109,126 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Semper Augustus Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 42,723 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Hilltop stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 27,603 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Voloridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,910 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2.18 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 89,246 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15,374 shares to 9,870 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,976 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).