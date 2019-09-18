Churchill Management Maintains Position in Oracle Com (ORCL); Gardner Russo & Gardner Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 124,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 4.99 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.25M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 7.65 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 9,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 131,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 121,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 4.55 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,158 shares. Burney Commerce has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hartford Management Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,909 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 159,555 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0% or 4,700 shares. Hendershot Invests owns 191,865 shares. 35,820 are held by Bahl And Gaynor. 157,580 are held by First Natl Tru. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.28% or 3.32 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has invested 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). James Inv Research owns 1,117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank holds 20,351 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 1.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8,933 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has invested 1.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 7,582 shares to 145,580 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Expanded Tech (IGV) by 8,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,098 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

