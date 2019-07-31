Churchill Management Lowered Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Stake; Broadview Advisors Cut Olin (OLN) Holding

Churchill Management Corp decreased Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) stake by 7.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 4,228 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 53,200 shares with $15.97M value, down from 57,428 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp Com now has $103.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 672,754 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Olin Corp (OLN) stake by 35.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 87,550 shares as Olin Corp (OLN)’s stock declined 17.62%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 161,325 shares with $3.73M value, down from 248,875 last quarter. Olin Corp now has $3.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 2.86M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN)

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 29.22% above currents $20.64 stock price. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, June 24. Nomura upgraded Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $25 target.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,678 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24.73M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 21,715 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested in 53,471 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 25,949 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 115 shares. 4,329 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 51,437 shares. 569 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc has 82,600 shares. Natixis accumulated 97,883 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 29,375 shares. Kennedy Management Inc has 325,455 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) stake by 3,925 shares to 124,597 valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tivity Health Inc stake by 45,875 shares and now owns 229,840 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.37 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp increased Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) stake by 66,504 shares to 158,855 valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 26,403 shares and now owns 773,996 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cannell Peter B reported 1% stake. Pure Fincl Incorporated reported 2,675 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 16,883 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Exchange Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Anchor Capital Limited holds 3,470 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 13,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.09% or 263,277 shares. Ativo Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 2,749 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Com holds 6,270 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corporation Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 22,621 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cleararc Capital accumulated 3,788 shares.