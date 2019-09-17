Churchill Management Lowered Home Depot Com (HD) Holding by $1.57 Million; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Stake in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) by $1.34 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 61,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 390,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, down from 451,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 316,088 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 1Q Loss/Shr 74c; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 13/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 7,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 145,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.28 million, down from 153,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.21. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.12M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 20,000 shares to 387,908 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability owns 11,642 shares. 62,387 were reported by Knott David M. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Fosun Ltd reported 0.34% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 39,905 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 4,459 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 696,453 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Company LP invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Fil Ltd has 470,397 shares. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 202,558 shares. Rock Springs LP owns 1.88M shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Co reported 301,675 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences Production Exceeds Four-Hundred Thousand UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) Pre-Filled Syringes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Corporate Highlights and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,866 are owned by Gideon Cap Advisors. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 287,484 shares. Dock Street Asset holds 0.08% or 1,178 shares. Choate owns 33,816 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Gabalex Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 80,000 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Cadinha Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.79% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambridge Trust accumulated 99,775 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 1.6% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 109,997 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has 106,391 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 3,949 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc owns 64 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 82,420 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 3.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 41,290 shares. First Finance Bancorporation stated it has 4,398 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 400 shares to 7,465 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 500 Grow (SPYG).