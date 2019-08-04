Churchill Management Lifted Position in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $357,162 as Stock Declined; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, Valley National Advisers Has Lifted Position

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 9,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 204,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 194,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 37.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 15,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum said it would buy rival Andeavor for more than $23 billion; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance reported 0.01% stake. Roosevelt Invest Inc has invested 1.62% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Manhattan holds 18,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.16% or 148,626 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 524,773 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Inc has invested 1.56% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,527 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 54.88 million shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Frontier Management reported 26,979 shares stake. Prudential Inc reported 2.91 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc owns 2,784 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Limited Liability reported 38,762 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Mgmt has 8,337 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 42,566 shares to 769,683 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,125 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Co owns 71,759 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 24,493 shares. Caprock Group has invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chemung Canal Tru reported 143,386 shares. 5.75M are held by Consulta Ltd. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tradition Ltd Llc owns 11,410 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Beacon Financial owns 14,572 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 756,482 shares. Yacktman Asset LP owns 0.92% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.87 million shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 11,200 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 0.13% or 1.85 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 682,875 shares. Kempen Management Nv has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 799 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.