Churchill Management Lifted Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Shares Rose; General American Investors Company Has Lowered Holding in Nelnet (NNI) by $687,500

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NNI) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 370,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 382,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 70,870 shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades three tranches in Wachovia Student Loan Trust 2005-1 and 2006-1; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q Adj EPS $1.67; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2012-1; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2017-1; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 08/05/2018 – Nelnet 1Q EPS $2.78

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 387 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 7,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 6,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 301,807 shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AutoZone (AZO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Savant Cap has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old National National Bank & Trust In owns 468 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pnc Grp invested in 116,920 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Company invested in 0% or 5 shares. Bluecrest Ltd reported 578 shares. Bowling Portfolio Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 266 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 1.09% stake. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.51% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Keybank National Association Oh owns 285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 28,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 8,079 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Muhlenkamp Incorporated stated it has 5.13% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,277 shares to 136,239 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,162 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.15% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 138 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0% or 19,820 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 1,533 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,753 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,106 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 2.44 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 12,135 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0% or 75,379 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 117,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 4,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI).

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Pays A 0.3% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nelnet, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nelnet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.