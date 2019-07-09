Churchill Management Lifted Hologic Com (HOLX) Stake By $513,024; Rmb Capital Management Decreased Snap On (SNA) Position By $16.46 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 96.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 105,535 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 4,122 shares with $645,000 value, down from 109,657 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.86B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $159.9. About 306,372 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview

Churchill Management Corp increased Hologic Inc Com (HOLX) stake by 16.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 10,688 shares as Hologic Inc Com (HOLX)’s stock declined 0.02%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 77,343 shares with $3.74 million value, up from 66,655 last quarter. Hologic Inc Com now has $12.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 1.06M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 11,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 75,000 are owned by Highland Cap Mngmt L P. D E Shaw Comm Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Conning Inc accumulated 4,461 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 480,080 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 4,404 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.13% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 34,311 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. Webster State Bank N A owns 0.24% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 34,983 shares. 22,536 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Lc. Cap Research has invested 0.14% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Capital Int Investors owns 966,259 shares. Parametric Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 451,943 shares.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) stake by 17,551 shares to 348,758 valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) stake by 15,154 shares and now owns 180,069 shares. Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, up 3.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $3.11 per share. SNA’s profit will be $177.84 million for 12.45 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.64% EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 11,289 shares to 60,244 valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) stake by 12,560 shares and now owns 70,350 shares. Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) was raised too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity. Another trade for 387 shares valued at $60,833 was sold by LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Svcs Inc. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 10,513 shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2,545 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 259,768 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And Com holds 0.75% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 24,860 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 465 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Cooke & Bieler Lp stated it has 609,144 shares. Srb Corp reported 4,503 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 141,494 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 200 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 24,083 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pension, Korea-based fund reported 1,097 shares.