Churchill Management Increases Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR); Sprint (S) Shares Rose While Mig Capital Has Lowered Position by $26.17 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 12.18M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 (sf) To Sprint Corp.’s Second Notes Issuance From Existing Spectrum License Securitization Program; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 03/05/2018 – Sprint CEO named SoftBank’s chief operating officer; 30/04/2018 – SPRINT CEO SAYS 5G WILL CREATE 3 MILLIONS JOBS: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXEC CHAIRMAN, NAMES MICHEL; 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 66,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 158,855 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 92,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 2.22M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares to 65,869 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,391 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares to 989,801 shares, valued at $53.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).