Churchill Management Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Exchange Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corporation invested in 189,148 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 44,316 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 5,097 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 7,363 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 4,745 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc has 25,455 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. E&G Advsrs LP reported 15,163 shares. 11,113 are held by Rh Dinel Counsel. Jp Marvel Investment Lc owns 10,731 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 12,089 shares. Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas reported 3.15% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 1.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edmp Inc accumulated 10,186 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) by 4,105 shares to 13,646 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 16,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 2,518 shares to 77,539 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,249 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.63% or 109,497 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,727 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0.3% stake. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,294 shares. Aldebaran, a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,370 shares. Moreover, Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 33,521 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated accumulated 6,606 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 0.02% or 4,050 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C invested in 1.02% or 25,684 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2.29% or 89,044 shares in its portfolio. Davis invested in 55,112 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Inc has 2,751 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jnba Fin accumulated 21,827 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).