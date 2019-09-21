Churchill Management Increased Its Stake in Meredith Com (MDP) as Share Value Declined; As Tjx Cos Com (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com (TJX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 44,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 8.73 million shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 7,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 42,469 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 34,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 625,804 shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith staffers call out lack of diversity; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TO CONDUCT A PORTFOLIO REVIEW OF ALL ITS MEDIA ASSETS AND DIVEST THOSE NOT CORE TO ITS BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – American Media: No Longer Interesting in Acquiring Time Brands Being Offered By Meredith; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 21/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Ravens To Meet With WR Cameron Meredith

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,872 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 86,504 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 12,455 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Principal Financial Group has 178,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 55,272 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 5,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 14,248 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Amg Natl Bancshares accumulated 0.21% or 62,677 shares. Walthausen Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Foundry Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $467,052 activity. $46,812 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) was bought by Tallett Elizabeth E.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in PUMP, VRAY, and MDP of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADPT, CLDR, GIII, LVGO and MDP among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Meredith Corporation (MDP) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K Are Encouraged to Contact Firm – MDP – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 32,404 shares to 543,119 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 22,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,187 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG).

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Service invested in 1.47% or 209,442 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communication Ma holds 4.66 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 1.38% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,406 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability accumulated 134,666 shares. Telemus Capital Llc has 104,612 shares. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.69% stake. Cibc Markets Corporation reported 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.95M shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.29% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Eastern Retail Bank owns 27,214 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Csu Producer Resources accumulated 500 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.23% or 230,846 shares. Synovus has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).