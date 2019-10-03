Churchill Management Increased Its Ppl Com (PPL) Position; Victory Capital Management Has Cut Envestnet (ENV) Holding By $3.01 Million

Churchill Management Corp increased Ppl Corp Com (PPL) stake by 337.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 138,874 shares as Ppl Corp Com (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 179,997 shares with $5.58M value, up from 41,123 last quarter. Ppl Corp Com now has $22.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 4.44M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc analyzed 44,285 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)'s stock rose 2.22%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 532,764 shares with $36.43M value, down from 577,049 last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $2.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 594,315 shares traded or 52.11% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500.

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Fortive Corporation 0.875 02/15/2022 (Prn) stake by 8.00 million shares to 54.50 million valued at $56.36 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) stake by 112,938 shares and now owns 1.45 million shares. Src Energy Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet has $8200 highest and $67 lowest target. $77.25’s average target is 40.10% above currents $55.14 stock price. Envestnet had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, October 1.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 37.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 131,703 shares. Select Equity Group Incorporated Lp, New York-based fund reported 616,574 shares. Echo Street Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.51% or 418,976 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Corporation reported 429 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 93,951 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,064 shares in its portfolio. Bamco reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Northern Trust reported 684,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 620,765 were reported by Timessquare Cap Management Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.09% or 359,000 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,095 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0% or 120,797 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited holds 0.01% or 198,844 shares in its portfolio. King Luther reported 0.08% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.37% or 130,581 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd reported 111,975 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,752 shares stake. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 0.01% or 11,311 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 0.05% or 49,031 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 2.61M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Limited Liability owns 10.99 million shares. Nuveen Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny holds 0.03% or 31,925 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability reported 10,519 shares. 646,311 were accumulated by Foundry Prns Limited Liability Co. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,747 shares to 128,492 valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) stake by 19,781 shares and now owns 448,773 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.