Churchill Management Increased Its Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by $468,120; Landscape Capital Management Increases Position in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 26,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 70,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 43,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.1. About 526,233 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,682 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 42,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 63,339 shares to 277,625 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 388,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,704 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Martingale Asset LP accumulated 59,312 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northstar Gru holds 0.38% or 11,484 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd holds 4,140 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 126,121 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 146,806 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Victory holds 0.14% or 811,424 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 117,127 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Asset One Ltd holds 0% or 6,200 shares. Earnest Prtn owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 15,454 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 22,295 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 2,518 shares to 77,539 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 17,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,758 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

