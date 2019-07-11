Churchill Management Increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding By $373,404; Shorts at Kirby (KEX) Lowered By 3.67%

Churchill Management Corp increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 3,364 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 91,057 shares with $10.11 million value, up from 87,693 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $258.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) had a decrease of 3.67% in short interest. KEX’s SI was 4.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.67% from 4.48 million shares previously. With 505,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)’s short sellers to cover KEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 394,513 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Kirby Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 492 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 2,840 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.72% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 130,006 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 2,400 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 51,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Mngmt Company Lc reported 201,165 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 6,584 shares. Virtu Lc owns 4,153 shares. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31,532 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 5,769 shares. Capital Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,393 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 11,838 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.80 million activity. DRAGG RONALD A sold 630 shares worth $46,796. Husted Amy D. sold $349,616 worth of stock. 6,000 shares were sold by Miller Monte J, worth $446,100 on Friday, February 1. 8,052 shares were sold by Grzebinski David W, worth $605,854. Shares for $348,438 were sold by O’Neil Christian G. on Friday, February 1.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It has a 49.64 P/E ratio. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) stake by 31,137 shares to 575,523 valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 12,023 shares and now owns 227,391 shares. Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737. Shares for $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.