Churchill Management Increased Autozone (AZO) Position; Village Bank & Trust Financial (VBFC) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Churchill Management Corp increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 5.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 387 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 7,065 shares with $7.24M value, up from 6,678 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 338,523 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp (VBFC) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 1 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 2 cut down and sold their stock positions in Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 75,119 shares, up from 60,351 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $140,921 activity.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $49.61 million. It accepts checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other depository services. It has a 14.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. for 21,047 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 29,133 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 468 shares.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 8,222 shares to 53,437 valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) stake by 4,228 shares and now owns 53,200 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cwm Lc stated it has 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 238 shares. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.05% or 155,658 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1.16 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund accumulated 496 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pitcairn holds 0.1% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,268 shares. 636 are owned by Syntal Capital Prns Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 973 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tobam owns 3.13% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 60,528 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,029 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 4,855 shares in its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -3.76% below currents $1083.54 stock price. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1030 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1206 target in Monday, April 1 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.