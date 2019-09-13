Churchill Management Holds Position in American Elec Pwr Com (AEP); As Morningstar (MORN) Stock Price Rose, American Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar (MORN) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 13,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 198,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76 million, down from 212,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 34,152 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 12/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS COMPANY OWNER, PREVIOUS CHAIRMAN AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE ARRESTED BY POLICE DUE TO SUSPECTED VIOLATION OF REGULATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Innovator IBD® 50 ETF (FFTY) Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary, Achieves Morningstar 4-Star Rating; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD; 23/04/2018 – ALUMINA LTD AWC.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.60 FROM A$1.15; RATING REDUCE; 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face Incoming Maturity Headwinds; 20/04/2018 – REGIS RESOURCES LTD RRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.90 FROM A$2.70; RATING REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.60 FROM A$7.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$3.1 FROM NZ$3.0; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA CBA.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$83 FROM A$85; RATING ACCUMULATE

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 8,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 24,226 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 15,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 586,263 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings by 11,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 219,592 shares. City has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 400 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 190,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Black Creek Management reported 11,400 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt holds 1,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability Com has 5 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.08% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 2,487 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Atlanta Capital Mgmt Company L L C reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership owns 124,517 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Hm Payson reported 2,050 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh has 68,606 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.16% or 2.09 million shares. Shaker Invests Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 0.87% or 14,911 shares. 74,335 were accumulated by Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 5,372 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability holds 6,372 shares. Fincl Architects reported 2,986 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Ptnrs owns 13,386 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corp owns 110,907 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 70,303 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 473,223 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank invested in 4,815 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cornerstone Cap stated it has 2,848 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 41,902 shares to 727,781 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,673 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

