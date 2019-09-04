Churchill Management Holds Holding in Ulta Beauty Com (ULTA); Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $12.25 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 266,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.80M, up from 5.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 266,027 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (ULTA) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,409 shares as the company's stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 17,697 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 16,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $232.96. About 1.48 million shares traded or 41.91% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 4,859 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ithaka Group Inc Limited Com invested in 3.49% or 62,883 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Comgest Sas owns 14,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,651 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 316 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 16,574 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 0.36% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15,201 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook has 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,911 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 984 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 645 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 833 shares. Fin Services has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Provident Management holds 3,458 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 4,228 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 2,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,539 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: