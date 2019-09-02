Churchill Management Holding in American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) Has Upped as Stock Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Upped Holding

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 2.58M shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 290.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.30M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,261 shares to 153,162 shares, valued at $29.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 8,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,437 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).