Churchill Management Has Upped Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (REGN) by $649,440; Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Its Holding in Range Res (RRC) by $5.41 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 491,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 12.14 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (REGN) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 3,543 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 494,657 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection from Chronic Liver Disease; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 11,800 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap holds 844,056 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 455 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 102,028 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 617,597 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 36,579 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 62,183 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Key Grp Holding (Cayman) Limited holds 7.86% or 9.98 million shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,323 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 17,700 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.04% or 21,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 1,167 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 112,989 shares. Synovus stated it has 28 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Massachusetts Financial Service Com Ma reported 327,061 shares stake. Victory Capital stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation reported 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 725 are held by Griffin Asset Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited stated it has 88,206 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 20,836 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,875 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Group invested in 1.51% or 18,200 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,770 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Co holds 8,485 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,363 shares to 122,494 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 16,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,131 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG).