Churchill Management Has Upped Ppl Com (PPL) Position by $519,498 as Valuation Declined; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Upped Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB) by $510,526 as Stock Price Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 7,255 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 16,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 41,123 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 24,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 346,034 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares to 227,391 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 93,716 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $52.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,244 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.