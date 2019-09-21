Churchill Management Has Upped Ppl Com (PPL) Holding by $4.31 Million; Valuation Declined; Martin Investment Management Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $346,136; Shares Rose

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 337.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 138,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 179,997 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 41,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.68. About 5.61 million shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 12,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 379,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 367,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 14/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14,223 shares to 93,632 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 6,068 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 6,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,826 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).