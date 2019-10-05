Churchill Management Has Upped Its Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Holding; Millennium Management Has Upped Amc Networks (AMCX) Stake

Churchill Management Corp increased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) stake by 258.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 5,386 shares as Sempra Energy Com (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 7,466 shares with $1.03M value, up from 2,080 last quarter. Sempra Energy Com now has $39.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.23. About 943,240 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 17/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Unit San Diego Gas & Electric Sells $400M of 4.150% First Mortgage Bonds; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging

Millennium Management Llc increased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 3581.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 183,109 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 9.37%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 188,221 shares with $10.26 million value, up from 5,112 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 273,230 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) stake by 27,211 shares to 792,382 valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr U.S. Med Dvc Etf (IHI) stake by 7,279 shares and now owns 113,639 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $154.40's average target is 4.87% above currents $147.23 stock price.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Ihs Markit Ltd (Put) stake by 312,841 shares to 80,000 valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 118,576 shares and now owns 156,101 shares. Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 46.51 million shares or 8.26% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.