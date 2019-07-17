Churchill Management Has Trimmed Home Depot Com (HD) Stake; Lennar (LEN) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Lennar Corp (LEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 234 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 189 cut down and sold equity positions in Lennar Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 262.81 million shares, down from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lennar Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 15 to 11 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 143 Increased: 154 New Position: 80.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 6.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 10,261 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 153,162 shares with $29.39M value, down from 163,423 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $239.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 10.65% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation for 1.95 million shares. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc owns 3.64 million shares or 8.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 8.16% invested in the company for 9.35 million shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 7.7% in the stock. Asset Management Advisors Llc, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 132,835 shares.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.03 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 39,585 shares. Woodstock has 69,859 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Bath Savings holds 27,349 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Partners Llc owns 2,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability has 295,204 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank stated it has 1,336 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 80,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated reported 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 108,268 shares. Tcw Grp invested in 622,271 shares. Endowment Mngmt Lp invested in 1,820 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Communication holds 1.33% or 43,118 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,881 shares. Main Street Rech invested in 0.55% or 8,971 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.