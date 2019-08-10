Churchill Management Has Raised Position in Norfolk Southern Com (NSC); Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 198.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 29,048 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.25M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 8.90 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Mngmt Llc owns 8,847 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Arrow has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England And Retirement Group Inc accumulated 4,803 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Limited Liability reported 18,463 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 3.34 million shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested in 0.64% or 26,703 shares. Kingfisher Capital Llc accumulated 12,506 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,609 shares. 8,646 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life. 56,260 were reported by Punch & Associates Mgmt. Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested in 1.88% or 2.05M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 165,780 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Market Pressure Puts Disney Stock Below 50-Day Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 690 shares to 20,969 shares, valued at $9.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd Shs by 2,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,539 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern successfully rolls out TOP21 precision scheduled railroading operating plan – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were accumulated by Country Tru Fincl Bank. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 8,719 are held by Natixis. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,107 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 17,442 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 2,470 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 3,654 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability holds 810,114 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank & holds 0.18% or 2,823 shares. Prudential holds 0.25% or 789,530 shares. Atria Ltd Co owns 5,680 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.64% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).