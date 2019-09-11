Churchill Management Has Raised Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Stake; As Och (OZM) Shares Rose, Holder Caz Investments LP Has Lowered Position by $3.82 Million

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 45,801 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 26/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Hot Hedge Fund Coatue Hires Ex-Och-Ziff Executive; 17/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, ALESIA J. HAAS, HAS RESIGNED; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 22/03/2018 – Maiya Keidan: Och-Ziff executive to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Och-Ziff 2014-6 $573.44m CLO Reset Via BofAML

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 198.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 29,048 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $175.56. About 1.10M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 42,566 shares to 769,683 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,616 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 340.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $13.24M for 21.38 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.