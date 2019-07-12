Churchill Management Has Raised Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Position By $537,043; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Position By $739,712

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 10.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,779 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 50,930 shares with $6.56 million value, down from 56,709 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $115.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 1.44M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years

Churchill Management Corp increased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 4,927 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 36,582 shares with $4.01M value, up from 31,655 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $85.63B valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.5. About 2.84M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 22 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

