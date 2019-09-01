Churchill Management Has Raised By $3.59 Million Its Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Stake; Tutor Perini (TPC)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 72 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 58 decreased and sold equity positions in Tutor Perini Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 41.42 million shares, up from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tutor Perini Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 48 New Position: 24.

Churchill Management Corp increased Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) stake by 198.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 19,319 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 29,048 shares with $5.43 million value, up from 9,729 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp Com now has $45.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review

The stock increased 2.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 411,535 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation for 285,053 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 384,533 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 1.7% invested in the company for 543,028 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 1.08% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,140 shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $502.29 million. It operates through three divisions: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. It currently has negative earnings. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.44% above currents $174.05 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19600 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $200 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors Inc holds 99,396 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il invested 1.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 43 shares. Crestwood Group Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.04% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First City Capital Management Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,727 shares. 705 are held by First Financial In. Goelzer Inv Management holds 8,242 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 96,921 were reported by Davenport Limited Com. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited reported 60,688 shares stake. Whitebox Llc holds 0.01% or 1,276 shares. Comm Bankshares invested in 44,022 shares. Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fin Counselors Inc stated it has 4,644 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) stake by 21,751 shares to 405,393 valued at $16.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) stake by 15,154 shares and now owns 180,069 shares. Broadcom Ltd Shs was reduced too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.