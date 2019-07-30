Churchill Management Has Lowered Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Holding; Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Viasat (VSAT) Position By $770,000

Churchill Management Corp decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) stake by 7.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 6,888 shares as Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 86,249 shares with $16.67 million value, down from 93,137 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc Com now has $101.27B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 1.16 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock rose 20.25%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 335,000 shares with $25.96 million value, down from 345,000 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $5.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 281,328 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 0.01% or 34,827 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 5.40 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc invested in 30,232 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank holds 443 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Ashford Mgmt has 4.12% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 364,577 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,948 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 567 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. $1.84 million worth of stock was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by LAY B ALLEN. $6.14 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 15 FPR PARTNERS LLC sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23100 highest and $18700 lowest target. $218.67’s average target is 3.45% above currents $211.38 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $217 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.22% or 70,589 shares. Harvest Mngmt owns 4,427 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc accumulated 2,438 shares. Westfield Com Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 4,011 shares. 236,866 were accumulated by Johnson Invest Counsel. Meritage Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,055 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,476 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,722 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,242 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited invested in 108,974 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 1,146 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.08% stake.

Churchill Management Corp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 1.07 million shares to 2.51M valued at $707.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Heal (XLV) stake by 58,302 shares and now owns 1.95M shares. Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) was raised too.

