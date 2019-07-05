Churchill Management Has Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS); As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Addenda Capital Has Increased Holding by $490,644

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,338 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 33,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $143.4. About 402,741 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR)

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $141.85. About 2.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,023 shares to 227,391 shares, valued at $18.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 6,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,249 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG).

