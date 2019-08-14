Churchill Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake; Sio Capital Management Raised Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stake

Churchill Management Corp increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 3,364 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 91,057 shares with $10.11 million value, up from 87,693 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $246.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 7.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 8,164 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 110,327 shares with $4.43M value, up from 102,163 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 414,416 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Healthcare Adds Smith & Nephew, Exits Vanda Pharma; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,277 shares to 136,239 valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) stake by 4,228 shares and now owns 53,200 shares. Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 11.23% above currents $137.01 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Axsome Therapeutics Inc stake by 338,402 shares to 42,410 valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Achieve Life Sciences Inc stake by 175,894 shares and now owns 421,479 shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd was reduced too.