Churchill Management Has Increased Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Holding by $324,751; First Manhattan Company Trimmed Its Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Position by $49.32 Million; Stock Price Rose

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 594,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 342,976 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, down from 937,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $100.37. About 1.98M shares traded or 30.97% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 2,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 92,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 690,318 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “No One Wants to Buy Kraft Heinz’s Dying Brands – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EROS BUD FDX LB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – BUD – PRNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch, Teva Pharmaceuticals, FedEx Corporation, and EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 83,473 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $77.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.2% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Halsey Assoc Inc Ct accumulated 5,174 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs has 5,011 shares. St James Invest Ltd Liability holds 3.55% or 461,277 shares. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 6,135 shares. 400 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Check Cap Mngmt Ca holds 32,000 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.14% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 90,421 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 11,889 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 17,895 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gfs Advsr has 0.12% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg Advisors holds 14,508 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.