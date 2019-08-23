Churchill Management Has Decreased By $611,129 Its Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stake; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 9.19% above currents $56.78 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. See Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) latest ratings:

Churchill Management Corp decreased Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 7,363 shares as Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 122,494 shares with $10.19M value, down from 129,857 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc Com now has $222.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 1.39% or 49,138 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 3,468 shares. First Amer Bankshares invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ent Financial Serv Corp reported 20,578 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Beck Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.39% or 9,806 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc owns 5,786 shares. 2.62M are held by Sanders Limited. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca holds 1.98% or 131,703 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.59% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 46,640 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $234.83 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.