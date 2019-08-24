Churchill Management Has Cut Its Stake in Firstenergy Com (FE) as Stock Rose; Century Alum Co (CENX) Stock Price Declined While Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased Stake by $4.67 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 584,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 208,070 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 792,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $487.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 909,501 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (FE) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 21,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 405,393 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, down from 427,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.90% up from the average. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy Corp.’s Ratings Unchanged by FirstEnergy Solutions’ Bankruptcy Filing; 28/03/2018 – Struggling FirstEnergy Solutions to Shutter Three Nuclear Plants; 15/04/2018 – The API has applauded the rise of natural gas, which has hurt FirstEnergy’s business, and called on the Trump administration to “let markets work.”; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 05/03/2018 RAGING RIVER EXPLORATION – GMP FIRSTENERGY HAS BEEN ENGAGED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 16,660 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 4,300 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 48,969 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 148,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 45,000 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 633,347 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 3.98M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 19,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,669 were accumulated by Amer. Hsbc Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 83,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Century Aluminum Co (CENX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum Company (CENX) CEO Mike Bless on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,060 shares to 111,187 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $394.19M for 15.41 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 7,816 shares to 145,129 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 92,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers to Purchase Nissan Electric Vehicles – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 389,006 are owned by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Ima Wealth invested in 0.08% or 5,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 145,153 shares. Electron Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.80M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Lord Abbett And owns 2.65 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Intact Inv Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Advsr Asset Inc reported 63,648 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd reported 1,452 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated reported 15,837 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Company stated it has 0.11% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 205,155 are owned by Heartland. 409,074 were reported by Amp Capital Limited. First Personal Services reported 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Weiss Multi invested in 630,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock.