Churchill Management Has Cut Its Juniper Networks Com (JNPR) Position; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 250,000 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 500,000 shares with $77.91M value, down from 750,000 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $38.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.33. About 1.11M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c

Churchill Management Corp decreased Juniper Networks Inc Com (JNPR) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 20,022 shares as Juniper Networks Inc Com (JNPR)’s stock declined 3.82%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 531,424 shares with $14.07M value, down from 551,446 last quarter. Juniper Networks Inc Com now has $9.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 2.45M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 08/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Smart Toy Revenues to Grow by Almost 200% from 2018 to $18 billion by 2023

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Arrow Finance has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Long Island Lc reported 3,143 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.19% or 801,174 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,583 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stifel Fincl invested in 0.08% or 179,291 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Republic Invest reported 143,267 shares. Signaturefd reported 841 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Com LP reported 0.38% stake. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 63,120 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,619 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.45% or 7,210 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.72M for 131.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. 10,700 shares were sold by rahim rami, worth $279,027. 7,101 shares were sold by Koley Bikash, worth $177,525 on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, February 1 Miller Kenneth Bradley sold $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 7,000 shares.

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.62 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 14,231 shares. Axa invested in 0.01% or 73,598 shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation owns 0.37% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 531,424 shares. 106,370 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.15% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. 469,742 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.17% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 0.03% or 269,227 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 75,857 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 151,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 17,210 shares. Smith Graham Invest Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.69% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Churchill Management Corp increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 13,417 shares to 62,444 valued at $9.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) stake by 1.07 million shares and now owns 2.51M shares. Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25’s average target is -5.55% below currents $26.47 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 30.