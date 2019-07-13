Churchill Management Has Cut Its Holding in Paychex Com (PAYX) by $961,840 as Market Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 12,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, down from 239,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.31 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,158 shares to 204,090 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN also sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

