Churchill Management Has Cut Its Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stake as Valuation Declined; America First Investment Advisors Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $822,375

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 772 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

