Churchill Management Has Boosted Its Meredith Com (MDP) Stake; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Boosted Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake By $676,440

Churchill Management Corp increased Meredith Corp Com (MDP) stake by 103.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 17,678 shares as Meredith Corp Com (MDP)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 34,783 shares with $1.92M value, up from 17,105 last quarter. Meredith Corp Com now has $2.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 173,619 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q National Media Group Revenue $590M-$600M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA WON’T BUY FORMER TIME BRANDS OFFERED BY MEREDITH; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 24/04/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC Notes: Meredith, Janikowski, Cowboys, Griffen; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ACQUISITION OF KPLR IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON MEREDITH’S FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE; 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 67,644 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 415,513 shares with $4.32 million value, up from 347,869 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $261.73M valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 39,107 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Alliancebernstein Natl Muni (AFB) stake by 154,700 shares to 430,309 valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX) stake by 38,199 shares and now owns 349,786 shares. Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Llc invested 0.11% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). 27 are owned by Citigroup. Mariner Inv Group Lc reported 22,189 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 561 shares in its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 395,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Limited invested in 12,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 23,758 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,247 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 415,513 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) or 550,936 shares. Cohen Steers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 263,117 shares. Q Advsr Limited Liability owns 66,216 shares. 465,089 are owned by Cap Inv Advsr Limited Com. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 180,101 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 13,149 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Llc has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 14,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership has 127,218 shares. Whittier Trust Com, a California-based fund reported 22 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Coldstream Capital accumulated 15,368 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burney has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Raymond James Tru Na holds 5,942 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 108,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 10,338 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 5,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) stake by 16,232 shares to 274,131 valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) stake by 16,042 shares and now owns 449,616 shares. Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.