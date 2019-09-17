Churchill Management Has Boosted By $2.17 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake; Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Shorts Raised By 8.3%

Churchill Management Corp increased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 64.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 25,513 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 64,903 shares with $5.58 million value, up from 39,390 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $51.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 2.80M shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) had an increase of 8.3% in short interest. CZR’s SI was 109.94 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.3% from 101.52M shares previously. With 24.66M avg volume, 5 days are for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)’s short sellers to cover CZR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 12.22M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 7,582 shares to 145,580 valued at $30.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 6,064 shares and now owns 182,549 shares. Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -0.60% below currents $91.88 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 0.25% above currents $11.92 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.