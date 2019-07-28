Churchill Management Decreased Amgen Com (AMGN) Position By $414,666; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Vf (VFC) Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired 363,043 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock rose 4.88%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 2.60M shares with $225.99 million value, up from 2.24M last quarter. Vf Corp now has $35.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $88.61. About 1.54 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED

Churchill Management Corp decreased Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp sold 2,194 shares as Amgen Inc Com (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 127,125 shares with $24.15M value, down from 129,319 last quarter. Amgen Inc Com now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF has $100 highest and $84 lowest target. $92.25’s average target is 4.11% above currents $88.61 stock price. VF had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup reinitiated V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv stake by 5.35M shares to 3.05 million valued at $45.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 399,625 shares and now owns 21,200 shares. Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,419 are owned by Strs Ohio. The Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Burney Com has 24,090 shares. Citigroup owns 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 228,824 shares. Sns Finance Ltd Llc reported 3,452 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank owns 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 46,864 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Huntington Bank & Trust has 0.22% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 155,958 shares. Crestwood Lc reported 2,858 shares. 14,405 are owned by Boltwood Cap Mgmt. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Raymond James Trust Na reported 50,500 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.25% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 24,926 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A.. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.

Churchill Management Corp increased Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG) stake by 21,507 shares to 347,697 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Com (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 1,584 shares and now owns 3,543 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 23.11% above currents $175.34 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D also sold $380,000 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Newer Drugs Help Amgen (AMGN) Beat on Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.