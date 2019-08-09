Churchill Management Cut Position in Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) as Shares Declined; America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $18.13 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 97,088 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 31,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 575,523 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, down from 606,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 337,767 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $3,155 MLN VS $2,735 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

