Churchill Management Cut Its Stake in Pepsico Com (PEP) as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 7,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 136,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70M, down from 143,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 156,745 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 184,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 193,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 582,944 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oklahoma-based Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 464,557 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0.63% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Oregon-based fund reported 42,478 shares. 5.79M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. 1.16M were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc. Condor Capital Mgmt owns 1,724 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd has 1.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Weiss Multi owns 142,901 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Parkwood Limited Co has 55,785 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability, South Carolina-based fund reported 112,768 shares. Bluecrest Ltd owns 102,919 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.26% or 684,040 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 34,471 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $82.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 19,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.70 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares to 107,302 shares, valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Com reported 1.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Welch Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 194,261 shares. Com Of Virginia Va has invested 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,688 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 1.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 67,025 shares. Hartline Invest has 32,995 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centre Asset Llc invested in 142,900 shares or 2% of the stock. Moreover, Kames Capital Public Ltd has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 496,140 shares. Montecito State Bank & Tru invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Century accumulated 0.6% or 11.01 million shares. 26,912 were reported by Addison Capital. Amica Retiree Med invested in 1.27% or 26,768 shares. Wheatland Incorporated has invested 3.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).