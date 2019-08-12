Churchill Management Boosted Meredith Com (MDP) Position; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp acquired 4,698 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 176,827 shares with $63.05 million value, up from 172,129 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $135.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue

Churchill Management Corp increased Meredith Corp Com (MDP) stake by 103.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Churchill Management Corp acquired 17,678 shares as Meredith Corp Com (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Churchill Management Corp holds 34,783 shares with $1.92M value, up from 17,105 last quarter. Meredith Corp Com now has $2.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 581,723 shares traded or 57.08% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – BT INVESTMENT SAYS MEREDITH BROOKS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD APR. 30; 26/03/2018 – Meredith Reverses Time Inc.’s Ad Sales Strategy, Focuses on Titles; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $153M-$158M; 21/03/2018 – Meredith will explore selling Time and Sports Illustrated magazines as company plans layoffs; 15/03/2018 – Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 25/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTS TIME’S TOP EXECUTIVE ALAN MURRAY’S OVERSIGHT: NYP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv holds 0.47% or 3,290 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,011 shares. State Street Corp owns 16.20M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Altfest L J And Company Inc owns 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,558 shares. Wade G W owns 2,674 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 44,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Williams Jones And reported 1,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 1,926 shares. 234,985 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited. Sun Life Fin reported 0.06% stake. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 412 shares. 400 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.05% or 28,530 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,432 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Play It Again With Pairs Trade in Netflix and Spotify Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Needs to Kick Its Bingeing Habit – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Netflix Stock While Itâ€™s Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 126,203 shares to 342,669 valued at $72.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Planet Fitness Inc stake by 404,868 shares and now owns 482,653 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, February 14. SMITH BRADFORD L bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 35.35% above currents $308.93 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, March 8 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Churchill Management Corp decreased Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 12,023 shares to 227,391 valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) stake by 4,228 shares and now owns 53,200 shares. Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) was reduced too.