Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT). The two are both Gaming Activities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated 100 4.07 N/A 4.41 27.13 International Game Technology PLC 14 0.61 N/A 0.53 25.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC. International Game Technology PLC is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Churchill Downs Incorporated. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Churchill Downs Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.4% 9.6% International Game Technology PLC 0.00% 5.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Downs Incorporated is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, International Game Technology PLC’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Churchill Downs Incorporated is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival International Game Technology PLC is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Churchill Downs Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than International Game Technology PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50

$106.5 is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.51%. International Game Technology PLC on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 62.77% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that International Game Technology PLC seems more appealing than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC are owned by institutional investors at 74.1% and 49% respectively. 2.7% are Churchill Downs Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.53% of International Game Technology PLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15% International Game Technology PLC -0.45% 2.46% -7.03% -16.41% -44.95% -8.75%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated has 47.15% stronger performance while International Game Technology PLC has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated beats International Game Technology PLC on 11 of the 12 factors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.