Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Gaming Activities company, Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Churchill Downs Incorporated has 74.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.23% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Churchill Downs Incorporated has 2.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 18.29% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Churchill Downs Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.40% 9.60% Industry Average 16.69% 54.18% 4.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Churchill Downs Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated N/A 101 27.13 Industry Average 43.48M 260.52M 32.79

Churchill Downs Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

With average price target of $106.5, Churchill Downs Incorporated has a potential downside of -10.16%. As a group, Gaming Activities companies have a potential upside of 84.76%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Churchill Downs Incorporated is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Churchill Downs Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15% Industry Average 4.96% 4.25% 13.29% 42.89% 37.69% 61.67%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Churchill Downs Incorporated are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s rivals have 1.74 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Downs Incorporated is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. Competitively, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Churchill Downs Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.