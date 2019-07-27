Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Comparing side by side

Both Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) compete on a level playing field in the Gaming Activities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated 98 4.45 N/A 4.41 21.77 International Game Technology PLC 14 0.59 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.4% 9.6% International Game Technology PLC 0.00% -1% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Downs Incorporated is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. International Game Technology PLC’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, International Game Technology PLC which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. International Game Technology PLC is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Churchill Downs Incorporated is $106.5, with potential downside of -11.27%. On the other hand, International Game Technology PLC’s potential upside is 66.31% and its average price target is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that International Game Technology PLC seems more appealing than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Churchill Downs Incorporated and International Game Technology PLC are owned by institutional investors at 74.4% and 53.8% respectively. Churchill Downs Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.53% of International Game Technology PLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.03% 3.78% 1.12% 8.68% -1.57% 18.06% International Game Technology PLC 0.43% -1.27% -16.98% -10.1% -52.38% -4.44%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated has 18.06% stronger performance while International Game Technology PLC has -4.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Churchill Downs Incorporated beats International Game Technology PLC.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.