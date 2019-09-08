Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) Comparison side by side

Both Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) are Gaming Activities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs Incorporated 105 4.20 N/A 4.41 27.13 500.com Limited 12 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Churchill Downs Incorporated and 500.com Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.4% 9.6% 500.com Limited 0.00% -35.4% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. 500.com Limited has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, 500.com Limited which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. 500.com Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Churchill Downs Incorporated and 500.com Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 12.2%. About 2.7% of Churchill Downs Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 500.com Limited has 29.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15% 500.com Limited 0.36% 11.25% -13.34% -24.53% -17.5% 47.36%

For the past year Churchill Downs Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than 500.com Limited.

Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors 500.com Limited.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.