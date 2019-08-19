Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Valuation Rose While Smithfield Trust Company Has Increased Holding by $2.56 Million; Fcg Advisors Trimmed Stake in Celgene Com (CELG) by $524,990 as Stock Declined

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.37. About 1.55 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $120.75. About 102,777 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 2,751 shares to 123,921 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 8,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Val Idx Fd (VOOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap Inc accumulated 62,227 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.22% or 12,125 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 26,343 shares. The Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 0.72% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ls Invest holds 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 23,407 shares. Bangor Savings Bank accumulated 2,346 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Ny holds 12,818 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2.35M are held by Carlson Capital Lp. Glenmede Tru Communications Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. 5,501 are owned by Btim Corp. Arrowstreet Lp holds 1.3% or 5.81M shares in its portfolio. 30,938 are owned by Johnson Inv Counsel. Strs Ohio accumulated 658,360 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 100,600 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 83,216 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares to 267,250 shares, valued at $27.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 65,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,331 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Cos owns 123,896 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parthenon Ltd Com owns 62,646 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,588 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 38,400 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 45,147 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv holds 708 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 18,561 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 225 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 18,851 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Synovus Corp holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 22,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,125 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.