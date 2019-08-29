Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Stock Price Rose While Smithfield Trust Company Upped Stake; Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Shareholder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $798,720

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 224,161 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55 million, down from 232,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 952,124 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 10/04/2018 – Novartis: Decision Marks the Third TSC-related Indication Approved for Everolimus in the U.S; 09/04/2018 – Novartis AG to buy AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion; 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over payment to Trump lawyer

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 146,820 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares to 146,916 shares, valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares to 48,140 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in European Markets (Vgk) (VGK) by 10,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,842 shares, and cut its stake in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman LP invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teton Advsr Inc owns 70,620 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,335 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mariner Limited invested in 2,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort LP holds 5,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc holds 44,853 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Argi Inv Services Lc owns 0.14% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 27,289 shares. 210 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co reported 1.26% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership has 135,000 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. reported 92,622 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 265,124 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,732 shares.

